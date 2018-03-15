1 MILLION STRONG AND GROWING: VIDEO OF CANA’S VOICE AND BROOKLYN TABERNACLE GOES VIRAL!Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 15, 2018 – 8:39 am -
What happens when you combine three of the most powerful voices in Christian music with an iconic award-winning choir performing a classic song of the faith? You get an internet sensation that impacts people all over the world!
Collectively and individually, Cana’s Voice is one of the Christian music industry’s most lauded and loved vocal groups, with multiple awards – GMA Dove Awards, American Music Awards, among others – and international appearances on some of the most prestigious stages in the world including Carnegie Hall, Grand Ole Opry, the National Day of Prayer, and concert tours in Sweden. They are valued partners with leading ministers, Dr. Charles Stanley (InTouch Ministries), Dr. David Jeremiah (Turning Point), John Hagee (Cornerstone Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tabernacle) – all who consistently call upon Cana’s Voice to inspire their crowds.
Cana’s Voice is currently on tour supporting their debut release, This Changes Everything, as well as joining David Phelps for the “Big Voice Tour” and with CeCe Winans for the “Vocal UP! Tour.”
