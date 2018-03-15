1 MILLION STRONG AND GROWING: VIDEO OF CANA’S VOICE AND BROOKLYN TABERNACLE GOES VIRAL!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 15, 2018 – 8:39 am -

What happens when you combine three of the most powerful voices in Christian music with an iconic award-winning choir performing a classic song of the faith? You get an internet sensation that impacts people all over the world!

Cana’s Voice – a powerhouse trio comprised of TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Doug Anderson – is quickly becoming one of the most popular artists in Christian music. The group recently made an appearance with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at the church in Brooklyn, NY as part of their tour schedule. During the appearance, the trio performed with the choir on several songs from their critically acclaimed release, This Changes Everything.

One very special moment was shared via Facebook – the performance of the beloved song, “Jesus Never Fails.” In under a week, this video has garnered over 1 MILLION views on the popular social network, impacting and inspiring people across the globe.

Brooklyn Tabernacle Pastor Jim Cymbala commented via Twitter (@jimcymbala), saying: “Thanking God for the uplifting music of @canasvoice, with Taranda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Doug Anderson. It was a blessing having them with us all day on Sunday . #JesusNeverFails.”

Collectively and individually, Cana’s Voice is one of the Christian music industry’s most lauded and loved vocal groups, with multiple awards – GMA Dove Awards, American Music Awards, among others – and international appearances on some of the most prestigious stages in the world including Carnegie Hall, Grand Ole Opry, the National Day of Prayer, and concert tours in Sweden. They are valued partners with leading ministers, Dr. Charles Stanley (InTouch Ministries), Dr. David Jeremiah (Turning Point), John Hagee (Cornerstone Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tabernacle) – all who consistently call upon Cana’s Voice to inspire their crowds. Cana’s Voice is currently on tour supporting their debut release, This Changes Everything, as well as joining David Phelps for the “Big Voice Tour” and with CeCe Winans for the “Vocal UP! Tour.”

