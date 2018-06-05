Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 5, 2018 – 9:36 am -

19th Annual Mississippi Quartet Convention scheduled for June 7-9, 2018 at the Lamar Co. Fairground’s Shelter Building in Purvis, MS. The 3 day Gospel music convention will feature over 30 Artists from the states of MS, AL, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, NC, TN, and TX. The Award winning artist “Gold City” will be performing on the Thursday night June 7th of the Mississippi Quartet Convention. Each night will feature non-stop music, concessions, silent auctions, door prizes and Saturday evening will host the MSQC Homecoming Sing (gaither style) with Live Band. RV Hookups available $20 per day, must register through us at 601-466-4343. No Ticket needed, asking for a $5 at Door Donation (for facility cost) and a love offering will be taken each night. Please bring your family and church friends. For any other questions feel free to call or text 601-466-4343 or visit our facebook page: Mississippi Quartet Convention.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related