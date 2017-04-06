2017 Diamond Award nominations closing soon

Written by Staff on April 6, 2017 – 12:22 pm -

The 2017 Diamond Awards are shaping up to be the most exciting yet. Nominations are coming in quickly and artists from across the country and across genres are being selected. Vote HERE

With only a couple of short weeks left in which to vote, industry personnel and fans of Southern Gospel and Christian Country music are encouraged to nominate their favorite artists today.

To submit a nomination please click here.

Diamond Award nominations will be collected and tallied at the end of April and correlated into a top 10 list. Fans will be notified when the top 10 nominees are ready for their votes. The top ten will then be reduced to the top five, and the winners will be announced at Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

SGNScoops magazine is is honored to be a part of the Diamond Awards and the 2017 Creekside Gospel Music Convention. The Diamond Awards will be held on Tuesday October 31, 2017, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention. For more information on the Convention click here.

General seating Creekside tickets are free but must be reserved. For more information click here.

This year, Creekside is offering $25 VIP tickets. VIP fans will receive special seating throughout the convention, special gift packages, backstage meet and greets, along with other surprises. For your VIP ticket, contact Rob Patz here 360 933 0741

For up-to-date news, pictures and information on your favorite artists, please visit SGNScoops on Facebook here.

Nominations are closing soon on the 2017 Diamond Awards. Please vote today

