Seattle, WA – the 2017 Diamond Award Nominations are open on the SGNScoops website. Everyone is invited to the website to enter the Nominations area and list their top ten favorite picks for each Diamond Award category. Vote HERE.

SGNScoops, host of the Diamond Awards, is pleased to announce that the 2017 Diamond Awards will be held on October 31, 2017 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Guest hosts will be Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff. Many vocal performances and surprise guests will be included in the gala evening. Put it on your calendar today!

The Diamond Awards are completely voter-driven, starting with nominations, from which the Top Ten lists are posted, allowing voters to select their three favorites in each category. That will bring us to the Top Five lists, allowing voters to select their three choices to bring us one winner of the 2017 Diamond Award in each category.

Artists and industry personnel are also invited to vote and to encourage their friends and fans to vote as well!

Vote today HERE.

Make plans now to join us for the 2017 Diamond Awards during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee from October 30th through November 2nd, 2017

If you are interested in purchasing your $25 VIP ticket call Rob at 360 933 0741

