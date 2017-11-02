2017 Diamond Awards honor Triumphant, Kelly Nelon

2017 Diamond Awards honor Triumphant, Kelly NelonWritten by Staff on November 2, 2017 – 9:37 am -
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (November 2, 2017) — The Creekside Gospel Music Convention honoured many national and regional Gospel artists on Tues. Oct. 31. The 2017 Diamond Awards were hosted by Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff. Guest artists appearing during the evening included the Hyssongs, Wilbanks and Williamsons. Jean and Ken Grady from Gospel Music Today worked with Rob Patz, owner of SGNScoops, to produce the 2017 Diamond Awards. WATC TV from Atlanta, Georgia, filmed the event for a future special.
And the winners for the 2017 Diamond Awards are…
The J.D. Sumner Living Legend: Brian Free
Mixed Group of the Year: The Williamsons
Quartet of the Year: Triumphant Quartet
Trio of the Year: The Hyssongs
Duet of the Year: Broken Vessels
Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelly Nelon Clark
Male Vocalist of the Year: Jason Crabb
Sunrise Award: Matt Felts
Sunrise Trio of the Year: Sacred Harmony
Sunrise Quartet of the Year: Old time Preachers Quartet
Song of the Year: “Somebody’s Miracle” – Brian Free and Assurance
Album of the Year: “Nature’s Symphony in 432” – The Isaacs
Christian Country Group of the Year: Mark209
Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year: Jeff Stice
Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year: Kenna West
Bluegrass Gospel Album of the Year: “This Ole’ House of Mine” – Heaven’s Mountain Band
Bluegrass Gospel Song of the Year: “I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore” – Heaven’s Mountain Band
Bluegrass Gospel Male Artist of the Year: Tim Maze
Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of the Year: Debra Wilson
Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year: Eagle’s Wings
Gospel Music Today Video/DVD of the Year: “Live in Bessemer” – New Ground
Favorite Industry Website: WATC TV Channel 57
Paul Heil Award for Broadcasting: Mickey Bell – WXIC
Publisher’s Choice Award: John Whisnant
Congratulations to each of the Diamond Award winners and nominees. The 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention and Diamond Awardsill be held Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2018 at the Smoky Mountain Resort, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information contact event convener and Coastal Media CEO, Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.
