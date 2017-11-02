2017 Diamond Awards honor Triumphant, Kelly Nelon

Written by Staff on November 2, 2017 – 9:37 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (November 2, 2017) — The Creekside Gospel Music Convention honoured many national and regional Gospel artists on Tues. Oct. 31. The 2017 Diamond Awards were hosted by Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff. Guest artists appearing during the evening included the Hyssongs, Wilbanks and Williamsons. Jean and Ken Grady from Gospel Music Today worked with Rob Patz, owner of SGNScoops, to produce the 2017 Diamond Awards. WATC TV from Atlanta, Georgia, filmed the event for a future special.

And the winners for the 2017 Diamond Awards are…

The J.D. Sumner Living Legend: Brian Free

Mixed Group of the Year: The Williamsons

Quartet of the Year: Triumphant Quartet

Trio of the Year: The Hyssongs

Duet of the Year: Broken Vessels

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelly Nelon Clark

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jason Crabb

Sunrise Award: Matt Felts

Sunrise Trio of the Year: Sacred Harmony

Sunrise Quartet of the Year: Old time Preachers Quartet

Song of the Year: “Somebody’s Miracle” – Brian Free and Assurance

Album of the Year: “Nature’s Symphony in 432” – The Isaacs

Christian Country Group of the Year: Mark209

Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year: Jeff Stice

Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year: Kenna West

Bluegrass Gospel Album of the Year: “This Ole’ House of Mine” – Heaven’s Mountain Band

Bluegrass Gospel Song of the Year: “I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore” – Heaven’s Mountain Band

Bluegrass Gospel Male Artist of the Year: Tim Maze

Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of the Year: Debra Wilson

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year: Eagle’s Wings

Gospel Music Today Video/DVD of the Year: “Live in Bessemer” – New Ground

Favorite Industry Website: WATC TV Channel 57

Paul Heil Award for Broadcasting: Mickey Bell – WXIC

Publisher’s Choice Award: John Whisnant

Congratulations to each of the Diamond Award winners and nominees. The 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention and Diamond Awardsill be held Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2018 at the Smoky Mountain Resort, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For more information contact event convener and Coastal Media CEO, Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

For the latest issue of SGNScoops magazine click here

For more Gospel music news click here.

For online Gospel music click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related