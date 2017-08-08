2017 Diamond Awards Top 5

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 8, 2017 – 10:22 am -

SGNScoops is proud to release the Top Five nominees for the 2017 Diamond Awards Vote HERE. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Oct. 31, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention. The Diamond Awards gala is a special time of honouring artists and industry personnel who give so much of their lives to this music we love. The evening is full of wonderful music, surprise guests and memorable moments, all made special through the MC talents of Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff.

Vote today HERE for your favorite artists from the Top Five nominees and make plans to attend the 2017 Diamond Awards ceremony as the best in today’s Gospel music are celebrated.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention brings national and regional Gospel music to Pigeon Forge from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Be sure to reserve your tickets at www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com and your space at the Convention headquarters, the Ramada Inn. Rooms are filling up fast so book your place today. For reservations call Rob at 360.933.0741.

Don’t forget to order your Creekside VIP pass today! There are a limited number of bracelets available, so please contact Rob today at 360.933.0741. This VIP bracelet will grant the wearer preferred seating at each concert including the 2017 Diamond Awards, special gifts and passes to backstage events, all for only $25. If you are interested in purchasing your $25 VIP ticket call Rob at 360 933 0741.

Find out more about the 2017 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention Facebook page HERE.

