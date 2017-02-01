2017 A Fresh Start

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 1, 2017 – 1:19 pm -

Publisher’s Point

Welcome to 2017. I know I’m not the first person to tell you that, but I want to be one that welcomes you to a brand-new year. I’m always excited about the start of a new year because of the world of opportunities that comes along with it. Some people call it a fresh season; I love how that sounds.

If you look back in my family’s history, two generations ago we were farmers in the Midwest and that meant working hard to create an income for my family. My great-grandfather and my grandfather would spend time during the winter preparing for the next year. So I want to ask you: What are you preparing for? What is God working on in your life and what has God put on your heart as far as this season? I don’t know for sure; every year is a new season, but for my analogy, it will be I think that 2017 is going to be a year of great blessings, not only for me but for SGNScoops magazine and for WPIL. At the midpoint of 2016, we had the opportunity to acquire the radio station and that was an exciting new season for me, but I can look back on my life and how God was preparing me for this season.

I was a 20-year- old boy sitting in the control room in the State of Washington and I asked God if He would allow me the opportunity to own a radio station. At 20 years old, you want things right away. But God had a better plan. God allowed me over the last 25 plus years in Christian media

and ministry, to learn what it would take to truly own a radio station and what it would take to make that become successful. I have been blessed in the last six months to watch as the station has grown and as the community has given us their support. Also, you can tie that into the fact that I had no knowledge of running a magazine until I started SGMRadio in 2003. At that time God prepared me for what I would do when I bought SGNScoops by allowing me to meet writers who would contribute monthly to our website. He taught me about managing stories and about creating interest. In 2009, God allowed me the opportunity to acquire SGNScoops magazine. At that time, He had already paved the way for the writers and the understanding of how to generate enthusiasm in a website. I’m very fortunate for all of the seasons, but the reality is, God is working already on my next season. So I want to challenge you today to start praying and asking God about your next season. What does He have in store? What is He planning for you and where are you going to go? You might say, “Rob, I don’t have any clue as to where my next season will be!” Well, it’s going to be exciting! Let’s all pray together for each other that God will reveal our new seasons and what it is that He has for us. I pray for each and everyone of you that read the magazine, so if you have a prayer request, please email me rob@sgnscoops.com.

Hey, before I close for this month in the Publisher’s Point, I do want to talk to you about a great event. Coming up in Oxford, Alabama, March 23 through the 25th, we are going to have three great days of Gospel music. It is going to be a blast and if you want a VIP ticket, it is well worth the money. Contact me and find out about the over $60 worth of gifts you will receive for your

$25 VIP ticket. I look forward to seeing you there.

Until next month, happy new year! And this is the Publisher’s Point.

