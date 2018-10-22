2018 Creekside T-shirts Available Now

Written by Staff on October 21, 2018 – 7:39 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is now offering the 2018 event t-shirt for pre-order through PayPal. The shirt is a good quality grey material with white screen printing. Sizes available are Small through 2X. Price is only $15.00 US plus $2.00US for shipping (please contact us for shipping rates outside of the continental United States.)

To order, please send your name, address and sizes required to Rob Patz at the following link:

For more information contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a four-day event held annually at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer and special events are held daily.

Come and experience the preaching of CT Townsend. Dr Jerry Goff will be honoring Arthur Rice of the Kingdom Heirs, and the 2018 Diamond Awards will also be held during this week of gospel music.



For more information on Creekside, contact Creekside director, Rob Patz, at rob@sgnscoops.com.

Come to Creekside and discover why we say #WeAreFamily.

