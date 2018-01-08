2018 Diamond Award Nominations Now Open

SGNScoops, host of the Diamond Awards, is presenting the 2018 Diamond Awards on October 30, 2018 during the 6th Annual Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Guest hosts will be Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff. Many vocal performances and surprise guests will be included in the gala evening. Fans are encouraged to make their plans to attend today.

The Diamond Awards are completely voter-driven, starting with nominations, from which the Top Ten lists are calculated, allowing voters to select their three favorites in each category. That will bring us to the Top Five lists, allowing voters to select their three choices to bring us the winner of the 2018 Diamond Award in each category. Vote HERE

Artists and industry personnel are also invited to vote and to encourage their friends and fans to vote as well!

Vote today HERE.

Make plans now to attend the 2018 Diamond Awards during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2018. For more information visit www.creeksidegospelmusic association.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Creeksidegospelmusicconvention /