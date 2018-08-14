2018 Diamond Awards to be filmed by WATC TV Atlanta

Written by Staff on August 14, 2018 – 8:04 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (August 10, 2018) — Rob Patz, owner and host of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, is happy to announce that Pat Mathis and her team at WATC TV in Atlanta, Georgia will be recording the 2018 Diamond Awards on October 30, 2018, at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We at WATC TV in Atlanta, Georgia are excited to once again partner with WGGS TV in Greenville, South Carolina to cover the Diamond Awards,” said Patricia Mathis, Vice President of WATC. “It has been an annual event that our viewers at WATC enjoy, not only for the great gospel music performances, but also to be able to congratulate those who are awarded a Diamond Award.”

The 2018 Diamond Awards are held as a part of the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff will be the hosts for the gala occasion, highlighted by great live performances and surprise guests.

“The Diamond Awards are always special,” said Rob Patz. “We are thrilled to welcome back Pat, WATC, and WGGS, as they shoot the footage that will be seen by so many of their viewers that are not able to attend this unique event. Just the presence of the TV crew adds its own air of excitement to the evening, on top of the anticipation of the Awards themselves. It’s going to be a terrific night and I urge everyone who can attend to be there!” Tickets for every night at Creekside are free but must be reserved.

Last year, Robert York of SGNScoops Magazine, wrote a feature on WATC which said, “WATC-TV has become known to its viewers as being the home for Atlanta Live, the station’s nightly live program. The station is available to more than 2.5 million viewers in the Atlanta market. It is available throughout Georgia on various cable networks, as well as 24 hours a day on the internet. Some of the other programs produced on WATC-TV include Babbie’s House, Enjoying Life, Friends and Neighbors, Josh and Ashley, Just Keep Singing, Seniors Today and Gospel Music USA. For a few years, they have taped the SGNScoops Diamond Awards and the SGNScoops Life Achievement Award as well as some of the Creekside Gospel Music Convention for a special program for their audience. The station has received numerous awards, including an Angel Award and a Telly Award, and was honored with its first Emmy Award in 2010. In 2017, the station received the Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ Gabby Awards for Community Service, which recognizes the work of radio and television stations from all stations throughout the state of Georgia.” (abridged)

Prior to the Diamond Awards, pastor C.T. Townsend will address the Creekside audience. Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention include the Jordan Family Band, the Williamsons, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Sunday Drive, the Hyssongs, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers, the Dunaways, and many more. Special events include “Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice” on Monday, the 2018 Diamond Awards on Tuesday and many surprise appearances of more beloved artists on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

For more information on Creekside 2018, including the Diamond Awards and ticket reservations, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741.

Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE

Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related