2019 Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend will be held Sept. 6 – 7, 2019 at the City Auditorium in downtown Vernon, Alabama. This family-friendly event is open to all ages and groups. Admission is free.

The weekend will feature multi-talented gospel artists showcasing a variety of musical styles, including Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass. Evening concerts begin at 6:00 p.m.

Many artists appearing are M.A.C. Records recording artists, including Jesse Reece, Jessica Horton, McKay Project, Carol Barham, Kenny Gardner, and Amy Richardson.

Also appearing are special guests the Bibletones, Eagle’s Wings, Day Three, Chronicle, Hope’s Journey, the Riders, Gloryland, and Zion’s Way.

In addition to the nightly concerts, this year there will be a Saturday afternoon showcase concert featuring various regional artists. Concessions will be available.

Artists interested in performing during the showcase are invited to call the promoter listed below.

General admission is free, however, VIP passes are available this year. VIP guests will receive special priority seating, a bag of merchandise, and a private meet and greet reception with the artists. VIP passes are only $25.

Artists wishing to participate in the showcase, or for more information and VIP passes, email info@macrecords.net or call 662.889.2829 or 360.933.0741. For more information about the artists, sponsors, hotel accommodations, and restaurants, visit facebook.com/macnightofworship/

