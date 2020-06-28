2020 Diamond Awards Top Ten Nominees Announced

Written by Staff on June 28, 2020 – 10:33 am -

Coastal Media and SGNScoops present the Top Ten nominees for the 2020 Diamond Awards, for all fans, artists and industry personnel to vote to move to the next round. To vote for your favorites, click HERE.

“We are thrilled to present the list of nominees for this year’s Diamond Awards,” says Patz. “There are well-deserving artists in each category and I encourage every fan and industry member to vote for their favorites. It’s going to be a great year for the awards!”

To see the list of nominees and vote for your favorites, click HERE.

Fans will now vote in each category and a list of the Top Five nominees will be announced at the end of summer. Voters will then choose their favorites, with the final winners to be announced in a gala presentation at the 2020 Diamond Awards, held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on October 27, 2020. Vote today.

The 2020 Diamond Awards ceremony will be held during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, October 25 – 29, 2020, at the Smoky Mountains Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Convention features daily showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer, and several special events during the week. General admission is free.

The voting site for the top ten Diamond Award nominees can be found on the SGNScoops website here. Vote today.

For more information on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the 2020 Diamond Awards ceremony, as well as accommodations and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741. More information can also be found on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention Facebook page.

