2020 TRI-STATE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

July 24, 2020

The Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame was created in 2005 by Hugh Oliver covering Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. The 2020 induction ceremony is scheduled for August 1 at Parkway Baptist Assembly, 65 Stuart Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA beginning at 6:00 pm.

It includes former members singing as a choir and scrap iron quartets called together to sing. It’s a fun pack evening and the public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be received. This year will bring the total members to 244. Being inducted into the 2020 Class are Troy Burns, Buddy Burton, Willie Wynn, Ed Hill, Charles Yates, Tommy Fairchild, Howard Green, David Maddox, Peggy Parkerand Marlon Pendergrass.

