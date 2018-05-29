Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 29, 2018 – 1:10 pm -

Kiwanis Club of Corinth proudly presents the 21th Annual “LEON FRAZIER MEMORIAL SING”. The southern gospel event, will take place on, Saturday June 2, 2018 in downtown Corinth, MS at the Historic Corinth Coliseum Civic Center beginning at 6:00p.m. The concert will feature most awarded quartet, “GOLD CITY”, America’s favorite mixed quartet, “PERRYS”, as seen on the Bill Gaither Homecoming Videos and Tours, “JEFF & SHERI EASTER”, Top New Artist of 2018, “JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS”, and Corinth’s Own “DUJUANA FRAZIER THOMPSON” and family. For more information call 662-665-1175. Doors will open one hour before concert.

