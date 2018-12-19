“25 Days of Sharing”- Amanda Crabb

Written by scoopsnews on December 19, 2018 – 4:42 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions.  

Question #18  goes Amanda Crabb.

Amanda, you and your husband are an amazing “ministry team.” 

What advice would you give on being a successful team in sharing the gospel with your spouse?


Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on “25 Days of Sharing”- Amanda Crabb

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.