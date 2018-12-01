“25 Days of Sharing” at SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on December 1, 2018 – 6:35 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Our first question goes to Pastor and Promoter friend Bill Bailey.

Bill, you are one of the Top Promoters in Gospel Music.

What advice would you give to anyone about promoting a successful concert in 10 seconds or less?

Answer Below:

