“25 Days of Sharing” at SGN Scoops- Keith Plott

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question number 2 went to bass singer, Keith Plott.

Keith, You have been hitting those low notes for a long time! What advice would you give a young bass singer on hitting notes in 10 seconds or less?

Check out the answer below:

