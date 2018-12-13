“25 Days of Sharing”- Eric Bennett

Written by scoopsnews on December 13, 2018 – 3:39 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question #13 goes to Eric Bennett, Bass singer for Triumphant Quartet.

Eric, You guys seem to have a fun time on stage. Can you share with us a funny bus story?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related