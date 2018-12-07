“25 Days of Sharing”- Josh Franks

Written by scoopsnews on December 7, 2018 – 3:34 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question #7 goes to Josh Franks. Josh is the Pastor of People’s Tabernacle in Savannah, Tennessee. He and his wife Ashley have a dynamic singing ministry as well.

Josh, recently you were one of the emcees at the National Quartet Convention.

In 10 seconds or less can you tell us some qualities of a good emcee?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related