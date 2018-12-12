“25 Days of Sharing”- Josh Parker

Written by scoopsnews on December 12, 2018 – 3:34 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question #12 goes to Josh Parker, Guitarist and Son of of Ivan Parker.

Josh, tell us how it feels to travel and play for your Dad. What is the greatest thing about it?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related