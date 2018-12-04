“25 Days of Sharing” -Les Butler

Written by scoopsnews on December 4, 2018 – 3:35 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question number 4 goes to Les Butler, owner of Butler Music Group.

Les, you’ve been around a lot of Bluegrass music in your time and promoted many number 1 songs. What advice would you give a Bluegrass group in picking a radio single in 10 seconds or less?

