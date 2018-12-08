“25 Days of Sharing” – Pat Barker

Written by scoopsnews on December 8, 2018 – 4:15 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question #8 goes to Pat Barker, Bass singer for the Guardians Quartet.

Pat, in 10 seconds or less….

Could you tell us about a “moment” that made an impact on your life while singing gospel music?

