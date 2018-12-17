“25 Days of Sharing”- Scoot Shelnut

Written by scoopsnews on December 17, 2018 – 5:17 am -

Scoot Shelnut

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions.  

 

Question #17  goes to Randy Shelnut, Jr (aka Scoot)

Randy,

You have the same name as your Dad, but most people call you”Scoot.” Where on earth did that name come from?


Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on “25 Days of Sharing”- Scoot Shelnut

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.