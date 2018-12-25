“25 Days of Sharing”- Vonda Armstrong

December 25, 2018

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus . We have been talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions.  

 

Here is the final video.

Merry Christmas from all of us at SGN Scoops…..


