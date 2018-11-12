2nd Generation To Leave The Road

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 12, 2018 – 3:17 pm -

March 2005 was the beginning of 2nd Generation Ministries. Sisters Brenda Denney and Elaine Robinson with Randy Barnes could not have imagined then how God would work and use them to spread the gospel through 2nd Generation and the favor He has shown them. Since then, they have experienced the mighty move of the Holy Spirit, seen souls saved, hearts and lives changed and received numerous emails of healings that have taken place. God is good, and He is always faithful — time and time again!

In October 2017, Elaine felt the Holy Spirit directing her in a new direction that would involve her coming off the road. Beginning January 2019 she will be working alongside her husband, Les Robinson, who pastors Boyd Church of God in Oak Grove, Arkansas. She is excited about what God has in store for this new direction. Elaine may be stepping down from one ministry but she’s stepping up to a new one.

Brenda, Elaine and Randy, along with Linda (Randy’s wife) and Les (Elaine’s husband), have discussed at length the direction they feel the ministry of 2nd Generation is going. With the announcement of Elaine’s retirement, it has been decided that the ministry of 2nd Generation will complete this chapter of its ministry and also retire.

“We truly feel this is the direction God is leading us,” Brenda Denney said. “We know this may come as a surprise and shock to many, but we truly believe this is God’s plan for 2nd Generation. While God is leading us from one ministry, we are excited to see how He will continue to use us as individuals in ministry.”

“We love and appreciate all of our faithful friends and family who have supported 2nd Generation Ministries with your prayers, love, attendance and financial support. You’ll never know the encouragement you’ve been to 2nd G,” she said. “We also want to thank every pastor and promoter who entrusted 2nd G to minister the gospel in song.”

This is not the end for Brenda, Elaine or Randy. It is just a new chapter in this thing called LIFE. Their prayer is and always has been to be in the center of GOD’S will. “No matter what we do, we will continue to be ‘On Business For The King,'” Brenda said. 2nd Generation appreciates your prayers during this time of transition.

The final concert for 2nd Generation has not been determined yet. Follow the group on social media for more details as they come. Also, be sure to check their website for the remaining dates throughout this year to see them again in a city near you.

1 Timothy 4:7 – “For I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.”

