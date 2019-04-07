3-Fold Cord Ministry and the McKay Project return to the Mid-America Truck Show

Written by Staff on April 7, 2019 – 2:41 pm -

3-Fold Cord Ministry and the McKay Project returned to Louisville, Kent., for the Mid-America Truck Show on March 28 – 30, to offer support and encouragement to truck drivers. The men and women that make up 3-Fold Cord Ministry are drivers themselves, or have been drivers, and understand the challenges of being on the road. 3-Fold Cord Ministry offers hope and encouragement through CDs, books, printed materials, podcast, radio programs and music.

Attendees came to meet the members of 3-Fold Cord Ministry at their booth, and to check out the newly released publication, “Real Life Stories – Trucker’s Edition 1.” The book contains true stories of real truck drivers and their experiences while navigating the highways across the country.

Visitors also browsed through the hundreds of FREE CDs with great music and messages created to inspire, encourage and challenge the listener as they drive down the highways. In addition to the free CDs, Lonesome Road Volume 1 and Volume 2 were made available. Both of these great albums have positive country and Christian country music geared toward the driver.

Speaking of music, McKay Project returned to the Mid-America Truck Show for the third year as the musical guest for 3-Fold Cord Ministry. Dennis and Leslie McKay make up the husband and wife duo of McKay Project from Columbus, Miss. They have an Americana style that brings a mix of blues and country to gospel music in a live acoustic setting. They performed live every day of the Truck Show to an enthusiastic audience.

For Information about 3-Fold Cord Ministry, contact Gary Rayburn at 618.383.2107 or www.lonesomeroad.org

For information about McKay Project, visit them on Facebook: @McKayProject

Mid-America Truck Show: www.truckingshow.com

3-Fold Cord Ministry Partners are Lonesome Road Ministries, Channel 21 Ministries, Good News Distribution, J & A Ministries, ACT, Trucker’s Friends Network, and CRI Ministries.

