3 Heath Brothers sign with Horizon Records

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 17, 2019 – 11:51 am -

Arden, North Carolina – With tight harmonies, powerful vocals and a cappella arrangements, the 3 Heath Brothers have quickly become rising artists within gospel music, sharing the stage with artists like The Talleys, The Collingsworth Family, The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Greater Vision, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Karen Peck and New River.

Now, the trio has signed with Horizon Records and will begin recording their next album with Roger Talley as producer.

“We are so honored to be invited to join such a respected and successful recording label,” say the 3 Heath Brothers. “We look forward to a bright future with God’s help and the incredible Horizon/Crossroads team.”

Roger Talley adds, “When I first met the 3 Heath Brothers, I was impressed with their youthful excitement, their vocal ability, their creativity, and their great personalities. I’ve enjoyed working with them and getting to know their family. Their dad, Jonathan, and mom, Emily, have given them a great spiritual and musical foundation. Their appeal spans every generation from children to grandparents. I wanted to bring them to Crossroads to expose their unique talents and appeal to as many people as possible. This is the kind of music the world needs to hear!”

Greg Bentley with Horizon Records says the label is excited about what the future holds for these young, energetic and talented men.

“I’ve been keeping my eyes on the 3 Heath Brothers for a couple years now. I first heard of them through Roger Talley from a concert in Florida. Since then, they’ve been doing everything right in what we as a label look for,” says Bentley. “So when Roger asked me to step into a production meeting with them here at Crossroads one day, I realized just how talented and determined they are, and what a wonderful family they have been raised in. I knew it was time to invite them into our family of artists.”

Look for new music from the 3 Heath Brothers later this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related