Nashville, TN. (June 12, 2020)

For immediate release: The Mark Dubbeld Family, in partnership with Song Garden Music Group, announces the release of their new album, “Changeless”. From Moneta Virginia, The Mark Dubbeld Family are renowned for their beautiful harmony, inspired originally penned songs, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. “Changeless” features their new single, “Heavenly Music”, which is now playing on Gospel stations and all streaming services nationwide. This milestone release marks their 9th year of family ministry and holds true to their legacy of “a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer.”

Song Garden Music Group’s Marilyn Keffer says, “What a privilege to be a part of getting this project out with The Mark Dubbeld Family! Trey Ivey has done a masterful job of bringing out the very best of the family harmony. The album includes beautiful new songs written by Janene Dubbeld, who is an inspired and gifted songwriter. This recording showcases the family’s talent on a whole new level and will be a wonderful addition to their music ministry.”

Album Producer Trey Ivey states, “I thoroughly enjoyed not only working with the Mark Dubbeld Family, but spending a great deal of time getting to know them personally. The joy and heart for the Lord they possess is not only contagious, but translates beautifully to their music. This project delivers wonderful family harmony and a message that has never been more timely!”

Mark Dubbeld shares, “The only constant in this earthly life is change. We are seeing this in our world every day. But, we take comfort in the verse given to us in Hebrews 13:8. ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.’ We are beyond excited to share this music with you. Great writers, great songs, and a timeless message of Hope in a changing world.”

The Mark Dubbeld Family is also working with Godsey Media Management to create new music videos and content for social media and digital platforms. Scott Godsey says, “We are thrilled to come alongside such an amazing music ministry, and help roll out what we believe to be one of the most impactful Southern Gospel albums of 2020. If you don’t already know The Mark Dubbeld Family, you’re about to.”

The Mark Dubbeld Family consists of Mark and Janene along with their children, Elena 24 yrs, Channing 19 yrs, and Britton 16 yrs old. Each of them play an active role in the ministry. Even now, as churches and venues begin to reopen, they are on the road full time, sharing Gospel music and their love for the Lord. Don’t miss them live in concert, and don’t miss this new album, “Changeless”. Find it on ANY listening platform (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music) and buy it on iTunes or www.markdubbeldfamily.com.

For more info on The Mark Dubbeld Family and their concert schedule, visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and www.MarkDubbeldFamily.com.

To BOOK The Mark Dubbeld Family, go to www.markdubbeldfamily.com.

For More info on Godsey Media Management, go to www.godsey.media or email Paul@Godsey.Media.

And visit www.songgardenmusicgroup.com for more great music and artists.

Radio Promotion for the single is handled through Hey Ya’ll Media. For more information on Hey Ya’ll Media, go to Hey Ya’ll Media.

