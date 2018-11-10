Veterans Day helps us remember somebody died for us

Written by Staff on November 10, 2018 – 8:38 am -

What is Veteran’s Day?

According to timeanddate.com, Veterans Day is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.Veterans are thanked for their services to the United States on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day honors those who served the United States in all wars, especially veterans.

Thank you to all our Vetarans! We honor and salute you at SGN SCOOPS!

We are thankful for all of those who died for our freedom. We are also thankful for Jesus who died for ultimate freedom. Enjoy this song as performed by Triumphant Quartet at the National Quartet Convention in 2015:: “Somebody Died For Me.”

