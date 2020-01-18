January 2020 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by Staff on January 18, 2020 – 8:31 am -

Happy New Year! We are excited to present to you the first issue of SGNScoops Magazine for 2020. This is also the first issue that is a color magazine, sold by subscription and available on the record tables of your favorite artists. If you don’t see the SGNScoops Magazine, condensed hard copy, on an artists’ record table, then please ask them to carry it. We would love for you to see it!

The January issue of SGNScoops Magazine is usually one where our cover highlights an artist that we feel will make waves in Gospel Music in the new year. This year, we bring you Josh and Ashley Franks, whose music has been climbing the charts and whose talented family is well-known in the industry. We hope you enjoy this great article by Jimmy Reno.

Be sure to read all about the Erwins, Eli Fortner, Citizens of Glory, Mark Bishop, and Andy Leftwich; artists whose styles span the breadth of Gospel music. JP Miller reaches a milestone, and we pay tribute to Dr. Buck Morton. All this plus our DJ Spotlight, Coastal Events Update, Publisher’s Point, and the top songs across the country. Thanks to all of our writers this month, including Jantina Baksteen, Justin Gilmore, Lyndsey Chandler, Marcie Gray, Les Butler, Vonda Armstrong, and Rob Patz. Some of these talented people are doing double-duty this month, and all are gracious when asked for something at the last minute. Please check out their biographies at the end of the issue.

We hope you start the year with SGNScoops, but more than that, we hope you start the year with Jesus. He is our Rock and our Foundation, and if you don’t know Him, you are missing out on peace and security that can only be found in a relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. If you have any questions or comments, please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

