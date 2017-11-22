A Creekside Thanksgiving

Written by Staff on November 22, 2017 – 8:43 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 ran from October 30 until November 2, with more than 40 artists performing during daytime showcases and evening concerts.

Held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Creekside is growing larger with each year that passes. This year, some of the artists took time to tell us what they would be thankful for this year when Thanksgiving rolls around.

I’m thankful for so many things in my life. I wish I had time to list them all. I’m far more blessed than I deserve. I’m most thankful for God’s grace and mercy in my life. The Bible tells us that all good things come from Him. Whether it be our family, friends or earthly possessions. If I got what I deserved I would have nothing. It’s only by God’s grace, love, and mercy that I am able to be the husband and father that I get to be. It’s only by his grace that I am able to do what I love doing most for a living. Thank you, God, for Your grace. As the title track of our newest project says, I am truly “Beyond Amazed.” — Mike Rogers, Brian Free and Assurance

I’m most thankful for God’s unconditional love, my incredible family, the fact I get to do for a living what I love, and that I get to do it with some of the greatest guys ever — Eric Bennett, Triumphant

I am thankful for my husband, Sean Cook, and my mother, Judy Dittman, for all of their unconditional love. Also, I’m thankful for all of the new friends and fans that I’ve met. God has blessed me so abundantly. I love my home church and church family, I’ve learned that you don’t have to be blood to be family. With that I’m surrounded by the people that I love, and that is such a wonderful gift from God. — Dennise Nichole Dittman, soloist

Today, I’m thankful for our two crazy little girls, Sadie and Olivia. These girls constantly keep us laughing. If there’s one thing I’ve learned after being in ministry for so many years, it’s that there’s a time and a season for everything. There are times to be serious and ministry-minded, and there are times to just act silly and have fun. I’ve got two constant reminders of that. Smile, people. It won’t crack your face … or maybe it will. I dare you to look at these pictures of our girls and not smile. Our girls are the fulfillment of my favorite scripture, James 1:17, “Every good and perfect gift is from above.” They’re precious to me every day, but today, I’m just glad they haven’t learned to take life too seriously. — Lisa Williamson, The Williamsons

I’m thankful for my family most of all, my friends, the Godly men I travel with and what God has done in my life when I didn’t deserve anything. I thank Him every day for all these blessings. — Brian Free, Brian Free and Assurance

Day Three is thankful for the call God placed in our hearts one year ago to form Day Three. Together, Amy Dunnam, Bo Sullivan and myself get to blaze a trail for His kingdom work. God is faithful. It’s been an amazing one-year journey, and we are looking forward to many, many more. –Scott Washam, Day Three

I am thankful for my wife, Amy, my three boys, and all of my singing buddies that travel this country sharing the message of Jesus. God bless, from The Riders. — Jason Oxenrider, the Riders

Gospel Truth Trio is thankful to God for me being one year and two months cancer-free. — Kelly Carter, Gospel Truth

I am thankful for being able to be thankful. — Dennis Cook, soloist

I’m thankful for all the people who support me in my ministry and for the songs God continues to give to me. On another scale, I’m thankful for the things we often take for granted – food, clothing, shelter, family, ability to walk, see, and hear – because, inevitably, nearly every day I’m reminded of all those who don’t. Be thankful for the opportunities you have to bless others. — Kristen A. Stanton, soloist



I am thankful to know I am a child of the King. That’s the most important thing in my life. Then, after God, family, etc. — Sheila A. Blackwell, Creekside volunteer administrator

I just want to say I am thankful that Jesus saved me and delivered me from the pit of bondage. I have to put Him first, because He won’t come second to anything or anybody. Also, I am thankful for my wife and daughter and also to my parents and all my supporters of my ministry who always encourage me to do my best and don’t let others get me down. This is the season to come together in unity as a family and friends and let Jesus be our everything in our lives. Happy Thanksgiving from the Madden family to yours. — Harley Madden, soloist

(I am) so thankful for you and the many friends who have shared this fabulous journey in gospel music. Let us keep on spreading the message of salvation in Jesus Christ. For my husband Howard, our son, daughter, and grandchildren, I am forever thankful and blessed. — Lou Hildreth, member of the Gospel Music Association (GMA) Hall of Fame



Above all, I am thankful to be a child of the King. I am also thankful and honored to be used by Him as a vessel to touch the hearts of many. I am thankful for the gifts He has bestowed on my life with the amazing family I was born into, my two amazing boys, and the gifts of singing and playing my saxophone. Last but not least, I am so thankful for the many amazing friends I have made along this journey over the last almost six years now. — Annette Wallender-Bingaman



(I am) so thankful for healing from third stage cancer. After that the chemotherapy and radiation cut the blood supply off from my hip sockets and they died – it’s called necrosis or something – I was in the wheelchair three years. They said I’d never walk again … but God. Then, during one major surgery, they paralyzed my vocal cords. I could only whisper. They said I’d never sing again … but God. — Sharon from Out of Ashes



(I am) so thankful for my salvation and for my 95-year-old mom who is still with us and mostly thankful for God allowing me to be Ben’s mom. Even though he is challenged in many ways with Autism, God has a plan. Ben is perfect in God’s eyes. — Donna Bledsoe Journey, the Journeys



I am thankful to be alive … having almost lost my life in 2011 … every day is a precious gift to me that I will never take for granted. — Debbie Seagraves, soloist



I am thankful that God has allowed me the opportunity to live my dream of singing gospel music full-time. I’m also thankful for the three men I get to travel and stand with every night and minister as God has called us to do – Larry Stewart, Wayne Shuford, and Ivory Luke. Thank you all for your love and support, and thank you God for your love and care for all your children. — Steven Craps, Pine Ridge Boys

I’m thankful for my family, my beautiful wife Christa and my 3 children – Kaleb, Kristen, and Aaron, as well as our granddaughter Adelyn. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to serve in the ministry with Mark209 and thankful for all of our supporters. — Jimmy Reno, Mark209

I am thankful for my Lord and Savior. I am also very thankful for my family, friends, church family and the group I sing with. I am also very thankful that the Lord is using my voice to reach the lost and encourage others. Most of all, I am thankful for the mercy that God showed towards me, that led to my salvation. We serve an awesome God. Happy Thanksgiving to all. God bless you. — Sandy Joyce, Jordan’s Crossroads

Every year, Thanksgiving is a horrible reminder of the loss of our two boys on Nov. 20, 2011. So not just this year but every year, I am thankful for Romans 8:28. I’m thankful that even when we cannot see why God allows things to happen in our lives that He always has a plan. If not for the loss of our boys back in 2011, Gail and I would not even know what SGNScoops is. We would have never met all of the amazing people that we have come to know in gospel music. We would not be ministering with Bobby and Amy Richardson. I could go on and on. But in summary, I am thankful for Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.” — Rocky Smith, 4 the Right Reason

