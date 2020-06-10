A Facebook Live Concert You Don’t Want To Miss!

Written by scoopsnews on June 10, 2020 – 11:09 am -

One Of The “Most Loved” groups of Southern Gospel Weekend is this family, The Connells.

Tomorrow Night, Thursday June 11, at 6 PM CST, the group will be live on the Southern Gospel Weekend Page sharing about the event and singing for you!

Southern Gospel Weekend takes place September 3rd thru the 5th at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center in Oxford , Alabama.

Don’t miss this concert and make plans to be at Southern Gospel Weekend 2020!

