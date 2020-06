Written by scoopsnews on June 4, 2020 – 7:11 pm -

It’s been a great day for The Detty Sisters!

From The Girls:

Wow!! Today we got to meet Gordon Mote & we have a NEW project coming we are very excited for the doors God has opened for us! More details coming soon!!!

We hope everyone is having a very blessed day. We love you all ❤️

-The Detty Sisters

www.thedettysisters.com

We are so excited for you girls!

