A Message From The McKameys

Just wanted to let all of our friends know that Mr. Ruben had back surgery this morning, February 27th, and everything went exceptionally well! The doctor was able to do exactly what he was hoping to do. Mr. Ruben has already been up and walking around, and feeling much better! Praise the Lord for his goodness. We thank you all for your prayers and ask that you continue praying for complete healing.

We love you all!

The McKameys

We at SGN Scoops will continue to pray for this special family!

