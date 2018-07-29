Written by scoopsnews on July 29, 2018 – 6:58 am -

A message in a song , He Sees What We Don’t.”

Praying that God will use these words to help someone today.

There are times in this life when fear is so heavy and burdens weigh on your mind.

You are weak in the knee and no strength can you find.

Just hold on helps right on time.

My Jesus, he’s always on time.

And though you may see your Valley.

He see’s the mountain you’ll be standing on.

When all you can see are the tears flowing down.

I’m so glad he see’s what we don’t.

I’ve seen God’s children walk through the darkest of Midnights.

I’ve witnessed faith put to the test.

I have watched as the storm blew in with the thunder, but in each trial, he knows what’s best.

And I am so glad he knows what’s best.

And though you may see your Valley.

He see’s the mountain you’ll be standing on.

When all you can see are the tears flowing down.

I’m so glad he see’s what we don’t.

He knows the end from the beginning.

He looks ahead past the HURT and the pain.

To a place where the peace passes all understanding.

He see’s the sun through the rain.

And though you may see your Valley.

He see’s the mountain you’ll be standing on.

When all you can see are the tears flowing down.

I’m so glad he see’s what we don’t.

And I am so glad he see’s what we don’t.

Amber Eppinette, 11th Hour

