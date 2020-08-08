A Note From Sheri Easter….

Written by scoopsnews on August 8, 2020 – 4:34 am -

On July 19, three weeks ago, Jeff and I and our group were exposed to someone with Covid.

We were socially distanced, doing everything we were supposed to do. Later that week, we started having mild symptoms similar to allergies and began treatment. Morgan decided to test, to be safe for Ryman, and tested positive. Jeff and I tested and, because of a delay in test results, we haven’t shared this with anyone, as we were waiting to hear and our greatest concern was for others. We have all passed the 14 day period and now are on the back side of it.

Thank you to the promoters/audiences this week for your understanding. See you real soon!

-Sheri

