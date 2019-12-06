‘A Reason To Celebrate’ at the Ark Encounter

Franklin, TN (December 5, 2019) – The Ark’s resident musical group, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, are celebrating Christmas twice each day at the Answers Center Theater during the season. Steve Hess was tasked earlier in the year to write and create a Christmas musical as one of the Ark’s ‘ChristmasTime at Ark Encounter’ free events this year. This led to Steve composing several original Christmas songs, the inclusion of some Christmas favorites and writing a musical that leads the main character of the play on a journey to discover the real meaning of Christmas and ‘A Reason To Celebrate’.

One of the compositions for ‘A Reason To Celebrate’ is a collaboration with group member, John McCall, on “Luke 2, The Christmas Story”. This unique collaboration involved taking the passage from Luke 2:9-14 and creating a song using the King James Version of the text. This is the most popular and traditional reading utilized during Christmas presentations and programs in churches and presentations across the nation. This new Christmas song is also being used as a promotion for the ‘ChristmasTime at Ark Encounter’ event by founder Ken Ham and the Ark Encounter.

“Luke 2, The Christmas Story” is available on all digital streaming outlets. “Luke 2, The Christmas Story”

For more information about ‘ChristmasTime at Ark Encounter’ and the concert schedule for ‘A Reason To Celebrate’ visit ArkEncounter.com

Steve Hess & Southern Salvation: southernsalvation.com

ABOUT STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation are the resident artist at the Ark Encounter, performing 400 concerts a year. The group has multiple Singing News charting singles to their credit and performs a variety of Southern Gospel Music to thousands of visitors to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum each year. Their current single is “Three Beating Hearts”, a song being used in promotion by the Ark Encounter / Creation Museum in support of pro-life.

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market.

