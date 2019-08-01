A Veteran’s Christmas with Irlene Mandrell & Family!Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 1, 2019 – 8:22 am -
~Join us and our friends at CCGMA for a wonderful evening celebrating A Veteran’s Christmas with Irlene Mandrell & Family!!!
This is going to be a wonderful celebration!!! You are sure to enjoy this fun family as they perform traditional and original Christmas songs, with music, comedy and a Holiday Salute to our Veterans, Military and First Responders!!!
~This event is also featuring CCGMA recording artist, Colston Branch!!!
~You DON’T want to miss this wonderful concert event!!! Bring your family and friends…and enjoy a lovely evening together!!!
~Location: Ste. Genevieve R-II Performing Arts Center
100 Dragon Drive
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri 63670
~Date: November 2, 2019 at 7:00PM
~TICKET INFORMATION~
~General: $30.00
~At the Door: $40.00
~Artist Circle: $75.00
***Active Military, Military Veterans, Police, Veterans, Fire Department Veterans and Immediate Family: $20×4($20 for 4 tickets)***
Tickets can be purchased through our website: http://www.
cardinalcga.net, via the Events and Tickets link.
Additional questions, please contact:
Cardinal Country and Gospel Music Association via the website or by calling 615-655-7611.
~Also, CCGMA is currently hosting a talent contest. Two winners will be selected and they will perform in the Pre-Show on November 2, 2019! For official contest rules, please visit www.cardinalcga.net and click the Contest link or call 615-655-7611.
