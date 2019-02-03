A Visit With The Connells

Written by scoopsnews on February 3, 2019 – 9:38 am -

We recently got to chat with this amazing family group from Anniston Alabama.

We asked:

For each member: What is your favorite activity when you are off the road?

Chris: I enjoy camping and spending some quality time with my family. I have also enjoyed preaching and sharing the gospel for over thirty years.

Karen: Reading, Facebook (keeping in touch with family and friends old and new.) I enjoy watching the Food Network, but it hasn’t helped my efforts in the kitchen yet; some sketching, and I’d like to learn more about photography.

Hannah: I like to read, shop, and go on adventures with my family.

Heather: I love to watch old Hollywood movies.

These guys have recently released a new song to radio entitled, “When Fear Overtakes My Faith.” Karen’s recent health battle which led to her liver transplant was difficult for the family and they lived the message of their current single.

Karen added, “While recovering from my transplant, I feel like I learned a lot of things and benefitted from it for more than just a new liver. I gained a whole new appreciation for those around me from family to the medical experts including all those in between. I learned that God is always speaking to us if we’ll just listen and realize that He can use an older hospital janitor to deliver a message to you (true story!) as well as He can use a mega church pastor. Sometimes not even a “body” at all. You just KNOW if you’re listening for him. Another thing I learned is compassion. I always thought I was compassionate before, but beyond the “I’ll be praying,” to “God be with Joe;” that was about it. Throughout my illness, surgery, and recovery so many people have reached out to us, putting feet on their prayers. I’ve been humbled at the generosity and sincerity of so many. My prayer is that I would be SINCERELY compassionate and do more than recite a small prayer out of duty. My personal goal is to live a healthier lifestyle, take the best care possible of my liver, to be able to actually enjoy being active with my family, to cherish the remaining time my girls are at home, and to eventually see sons-in-law, grandbabies, and Disney World a few more times.”

The Connells will be appearing at Southern Gospel Weekend.

Find out more about the Connells HERE.

Here’s a video of the song.

