Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 31, 2018 – 1:21 pm -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host a Year End Celebration on Monday, December 31 and Tuesday, January 1. On Monday, December 31 at 7:00PM with special musical guest, “NEW SPEER FAMILY” with light refreshments to follow. On Tuesday, January 1 at 7:00PM with special musical guest, “THE BROWDERS”. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear each service. All services are free admission, however, a love offering will be received. For more information, go to www.ptcsvannah.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related