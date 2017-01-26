Aaron and Amanda Crabb perform at Inaugural Ball

Written by Staff on January 26, 2017 – 2:24 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Acclaimed Difference Media husband/wife duo Aaron and Amanda Crabb performed at Family Research Council’s Faith Freedom and Future Inaugural Ball last week. The couple, along with comedian Chonda Pierce and recording artists Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Guy Penrod, were among the headliners at the black-tie gala in Washington, D.C., on inauguration night.

Aaron and Amanda Crabb have five recordings, multiple Dove Award nominations and an Inspirational Country Music Association Vocal Duo Award nomination to their credit, among other accolades. The couple’s critically-praised 2016 Difference Media release, Restore, was produced by Aaron Crabb, a member of Southern Gospel’s iconic, GRAMMY®-nominated Crabb Family. Restore showcases the duo’s signature harmonies and modern country influences, thematically reflecting their recent journey, from launching and pastoring the burgeoning Restoring Hope Church near Nashville to the birth of their fourth child. For further information, visit turningpointpr.com or differencemedia.org. Follow Aaron and Amanda on Facebook and Twitter, @aaroncrabb79 and @amandascrabb.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related