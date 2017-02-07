AARON CRISLER NAMED RECIPIENT OF NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2017 40 UNDER 40 AWARDS

AARON CRISLER NAMED RECIPIENT OF NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2017 40 UNDER 40 AWARDSWritten by Staff on February 7, 2017 – 9:18 am -
As the CEO/Owner of Conduit Media Solutions, Aaron Crisler has two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. As a talented photographer, he quickly gained trust in the industry working countless celebrity events, red carpet and award ceremonies in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York. Prior to launching his own firm, Crisler worked with The Judy Nelon Group, where he developed and refined his skill of serving clients with integrity, excellence, and attention to detail. His clientele includes Jason Crabb, the Scott Brothers (stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers,) Delilah, Neal McCoy, Loretta Lynn, Don Moen, Water Tower Records, Paula White, Joseph Habedank, Washington DC’s Lincoln Memorial Easter Sunrise Service, The Bridge Ministry, Fox News Journalist Kelly Wright, Inspire Nashville / Possibilities, Inc. / Onsite, among others. Crisler serves on the Board of Directors for Delilah’s Point Hope Charity, the board of Jason Crabb Ministries and volunteers with The Bridge Ministry and Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, among others.
