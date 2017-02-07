AARON CRISLER NAMED RECIPIENT OF NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2017 40 UNDER 40 AWARDS

Written by Staff on February 7, 2017 – 9:18 am -

Nashville, Tenn. ( February 7, 2017 ) – Aaron Crisler, CEO/Owner of Conduit Media, has been named a recipient of theNashville Business Journal’s 2017 40 Under 40 Awards. The announcement was made recently by Alison Nash, the Associate Editor of the Nashville Business Journal. Nashville, Tenn. () –, CEO/Owner of Conduit Media, has been named a recipient of the. The announcement was made recently by Alison Nash, the Associate Editor of the Nashville Business Journal.

In it’s seventh year, Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognizes top business and community leaders who are making their mark and promising to do even more before the age of 40. This year’s winners were chosen from nearly 600 nominations. An independent panel of judges reviewed each nomination, looking for those with business acumen, strong ties to the community and a willingness to go the extra mile in all they do.

As the CEO/Owner of Conduit Media Solutions, Aaron Crisler has two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. As a talented photographer, he quickly gained trust in the industry working countless celebrity events, red carpet and award ceremonies in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York. Prior to launching his own firm, Crisler worked with The Judy Nelon Group, where he developed and refined his skill of serving clients with integrity, excellence, and attention to detail. His clientele includes Jason Crabb, the Scott Brothers (stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers,) Delilah, Neal McCoy, Loretta Lynn, Don Moen, Water Tower Records, Paula White, Joseph Habedank, Washington DC’s Lincoln Memorial Easter Sunrise Service, The Bridge Ministry, Fox News Journalist Kelly Wright, Inspire Nashville / Possibilities, Inc. / Onsite, among others. Crisler serves on the Board of Directors for Delilah’s Point Hope Charity, the board of Jason Crabb Ministries and volunteers with The Bridge Ministry and Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, among others.

Each of the award winners will be featured in the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 special publication and honored at an awards luncheon on March 14, 2017 at The Westin.

For more information on the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards, click here

