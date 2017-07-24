Aaron Wilburn On Gospel Music Today

Aaron Wilburn On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on July 24, 2017 – 9:05 am -
Aaron Wilburn is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of July 23. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Day 3 Trio, and Jean reviews a new recording by The Chandlers. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features singing by Karen Peck and New River, exclusive concert video of 2nd Generation, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Three Bridges, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Bruce, MS, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.
gospelmusictoday.com/
