Aaron Wilburn Named Emcee of the Gospel Music Festival at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Hurricane Mills, TN – Well-known entertainer and songwriter, Aaron Wilburn will be the master of ceremonies at the 2017 Gospel Music Festival to be held at The Loretta Lynn Ranch, on September 1-2, 2017. Event organizers have scheduled two full days of Gospel music featuring The Bowlings, The Bowling Sisters, The Freemans, Geraldine & Ricky, The Guardians, High Road, The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, The Perrys, The Sneed Family, Wade Spencer, Aaron Wilburn and The Villines Trio.

Jeff Sneed of The Sneed Family, hosts of the Gospel Music Festival, made the announcement today from The Sneed Family office. “Aaron Wilburn makes everyone smile. Those attending will be laughing, singing and inspired from the minute Aaron takes the stage,” stated Sneed. Wilburn wrote the title track from The Sneed Family’s latest release, “The News for Today.” “Not only can Aaron entertain, he is a gifted writer,” Sneed continued.

The highlight of the weekend will be a separate performance on Saturday, September 2, by the country music icon, Loretta Lynn along with the annual Van Lear Sisters Concert including Chrystal Gayle and Peggy Sue. “This is where Gospel meets Country,” said Sneed. “Folks can enjoy two events in one location while enjoying the beauty of the Loretta Lynn Ranch on a holiday weekend,” he continued.

The Gospel Music Festival at the Loretta Lynn Ranch will be held in the pavilion at the ranch campgrounds. “We are honored that the Loretta Lynn Ranch would welcome the return of Gospel Music,” said Sneed. The event will begin for early arrivers with a Sing-a-long on Thursday evening, August 31. “Bring your instruments and enjoy some sweet fellowship with our families,” Sneed offered.

For ticket information: www.ticketstorm.com or by calling 866-966-1777.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located off I-40 at Exit 143 in Hurricane Mills, TN. Camping is available by reservation. There are also area hotels nearby.

The Sneed Family is a favorite to their fans. They provide an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music”. The program is seen in over one million homes each week. The Sneed Family brings music, and interviews from the best in Southern Gospel Music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, visit sneedfamily.com

