AB Gospel Agency Reaches Agreement with Bob Sellers

Andrew Brunet, owner of AB Gospel Agency, expresses the company’s excitement over their non-exclusive agreement with Sellers; “What a delight to be able to work with an artist of great anointing and talent such as Bob Sellers. He is an awesome vocalist who has a passion to share the message of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world in which we live today. One thing you will notice about Bob is his love for the Lord and passion for winning the lost.”

For more information about Bob Sellers and his ministry, you may visit his website at www.BobSellersMinistries.com.