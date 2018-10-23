AB Gospel Agency Reaches Agreement with Bob Sellers

Written by Staff on October 22, 2018 – 8:45 pm -

AB Gospel Agency is thrilled to announce the addition of Southern gospel soloist, Bob Sellers, to its excellent roster of dynamic artists.

Sellers most recently traveled with Dove Award winning, Grammy nominated, Hall of Fame Members, the Kingsmen Quartet, from the years of 2011 to 2018, singing lead vocals. He now travels the country as a soloist sharing the good news of Jesus Christ through word and song, and is also a member of the Old Time Preachers Quartet of Nashville, Tenn.
Andrew Brunet, owner of AB Gospel Agency, expresses the company’s excitement over their non-exclusive agreement with Sellers; “What a delight to be able to work with an artist of great anointing and talent such as Bob Sellers. He is an awesome vocalist who has a passion to share the message of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world in which we live today. One thing you will notice about Bob is his love for the Lord and passion for winning the lost.”

For more information about Bob Sellers and his ministry, you may visit his website at www.BobSellersMinistries.com.

For booking inquiries, you may reach Andrew Brunet at (803) 374-4069 or by email at abgospelagency@gmail.com.

