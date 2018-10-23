AB Gospel Agency Reaches Agreement with Bob Sellers

Andrew Brunet, owner of AB Gospel Agency, expresses the company’s excitement over their non-exclusive agreement with Sellers; “What a delight to be able to work with an artist of great anointing and talent such as Bob Sellers. He is an awesome vocalist who has a passion to share the message of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world in which we live today. One thing you will notice about Bob is his love for the Lord and passion for winning the lost.”
Bob Sellers
For more information about Bob Sellers and his ministry, you may visit his website at www.BobSellersMinistries.com.
For booking inquiries, you may reach Andrew Brunet at (803) 374-4069 or by email at abgospelagency@gmail.com.
Read the latest online version of SGNScoops Magazine HERE
Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.