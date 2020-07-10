Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 10, 2020 – 10:37 am -

Abraham Productions Cancels the Gatlinburg Gathering

For the last several months we have been closely following all updates regarding the Coronavirus & COVID-19. We have been communicating with the Gatlinburg Convention Center and the State of Tennessee and, unfortunately, we feel it is necessary to cancel the Gatlinburg Gathering scheduled for August 19-22, 2020.

As we have watched cases spike in Tennessee and across other parts of the country, we do not feel it is safe to present a major indoor concert event that could place our Christian family of fans and friends in danger. The incredible individuals who attend our events and their safety is our highest priority.

Abraham Productions wanted to exhaust every effort to move forward with a safe Gatlinburg Gathering for many reasons. First, hundreds of you have called, emailed and messaged us asking us not to cancel because you are ready to return to the blessings of a live concert event. Secondly, we wanted to provide a platform for the many Gospel Music artists who were scheduled at the Gatlinburg Gathering who are financially struggling and many who have had little-to-no-singing dates or income for 5 months and have no idea when this will be over. Lastly, and most importantly, we wanted to present the gospel of Jesus Christ and his message of hope, encouragement and salvation during these challenging times.

The majority of all the artists are solely dependent on income from traveling the country presenting the gospel in song. Abraham Productions would like to encourage you to please prayerfully consider allowing us to distribute the ticket money to the artists to support their families and ministries and to help Abraham Productions to absorb these cancellation costs. During these difficult times is when the true spirit of Christianity is on display and we can truly be known with our love for one another by helping others in their time of need.

If you are willing to show your kindness and be a blessing to help during this time there is no action needed on your part. You do not need to call or email our office and those funds you have paid for tickets will be distributed appropriately. For those of you who would prefer a refund, you will have a 40-day window from July 15 until August 25, 2020 to call or email Abraham Productions at abraham.productions@yahoo.com and at 888-238-6858 to request your refund. Please do not send requests by messenger or social media platforms.

Rolling your tickets to next year’s event is not going to be an option because the Gatlinburg Gathering will not be repeating in 2021. We have been blessed to present this event for 18 years but God has opened a new opportunity for an even more incredible event which will be announced in mid-to-late August. The new event will replace the Gatlinburg Gathering and is even more exciting than anything we could image and we can’t wait to share it with each of you.

As additional information becomes available, we will keep you all informed through our website, social media, email and, of course, through our office. We are praying for you and your family’s safety during these unprecedented times. We would appreciate your prayers and thank you for working with us to support the artists, the music and ministry of Abraham Productions so we can continue to bring blessings to you for many years to come.

