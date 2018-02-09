Abraham Productions Celebrates 20 Years with New Car Giveaway

Written by Staff on February 9, 2018 – 6:42 am -

More Than $25,000 in Cash & Prizes Will Be Given to Concert Fans by Abraham Productions

CLEMMONS, NC, February 7, 2018 – In celebration of their twentieth anniversary, Abraham Productions, Inc. (API) announced today it will be giving away a new Ford Focus SE on Saturday night, April 21st at Singing in the Sun at Myrtle Beach to someone in attendance. The vehicle, valued at $20,145.00, is fully loaded with keyless entry, power windows & door locks, cruise control, MP3 and CD player, Bluetooth, backup camera, integrated blind spot mirror, and much more. No purchase is necessary; however, you must be present to win and eligible according to the car giveaway guidelines listed on the API website.

In addition, if the winner of the Ford Focus SE has been in attendance 5 of the 6 days at Singing in the Sun, not only will they win the brand new car, but they will also win tickets to every Abraham Productions Concert in 2018, tickets to Singing in the Sun next year, and $1,000 cash! “God has really, really blessed Abraham Productions with this event,” says Ray Flynn, President of API. “We know that there are people who have supported this event for years and we have always tried to give something back to the fans throughout those years. API has given away cruises, cash, and concert tickets. This year, we wanted to take it beyond that and do something history-making in our genre, something not even secular events do – we are going to give away a brand new car at Singing in the Sun.”

Flynn continues, “Our focus has always been on the ministry side of these concerts. Many people who attend tell us that they feel like they’ve been to a revival instead of a concert, and it is our heart’s desire to be able to bless these special people by giving back to them in this way.”

Along with the car giveaway, API will be giving away cash and prizes every night to say thank you to the fans for their support of this event. Altogether, more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be given to concert fans during the week at Singing in the Sun at Myrtle Beach.

Appearing at Singing in the Sun this April will be notable artists such as Grammy Award winning Jason Crabb, Grammy nominated Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, The Isaacs, Collingsworth Family; runner up from The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts (season nine); and top name artists such as Guy Penrod, Ivan Parker, Hoppers and more. On Saturday night, Miss North Carolina, Victoria Huggins will make a special appearance to draw and announce the name of the car giveaway winner.

Singing in the Sun is an annual six-day event held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, SC that attracts thousands of attendees from over 45 states and Canada. The event combines quality Christian music and world renowned speakers in a concert setting creating an atmosphere without denominational barriers. To view car giveaway guidelines or learn more about Singing in the Sun visit the API website here.

