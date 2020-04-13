ACM Award-Winner Gordon Mote Joins HOPESINGS Live-Stream Concert Series on Monday, April 13

Written by Staff on April 13, 2020 – 10:11 am -

NASHVILLE, TN — New Haven Records announced that multiple Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Gordon Mote will be HOPESING’s featured live-streamed concert artist on Monday, April 13, at 6 PM CDT. Mote’s appearance follows the recent performance of his New Haven Records label mates, Gold City.

Says Mote, “We’ve had over 125,000 friends join us for our Facebook ‘Living Room’ live-streams each of the past two weeks. But next Monday night’s event will raise things to a whole new level! We’ll be broadcasting live from a studio in Gallatin, TN with multiple cameras and excellent audio—folks will even be able to see my hands when I play! Please consider reserving a Family Pass and sharing this concert of encouragement with everyone in your home. This will be the next best thing to being with you in person!”

Mote will be performing songs from his latest New Haven Records release, LOVE LOVE LOVE, which was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year,” as well as requests from his catalog of popular Southern Gospel, Country, and Inspirational hits. Fans interested in securing a Family Pass for Gordon’s HOPESING’s live-stream may do so at www.gordonmote.com. In addition to watching in real-time, each concert will also be available for viewing up to 24 hours afterward using the same link and password.

“HOPESINGS: Concerts During Crisis” was envisioned by Godsey Media Management as a means to encourage the body of Christ, minister hope to the world, and support music ministries whose livelihood has been imperiled by their inability to tour.

About Gordon Mote:

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote began playing piano at the age of three. Ever since, he’s been using his God-given musical talents to write and record songs that reflect his faith. After graduating from Nashville’s Belmont University with honors, Mote was asked to join Lee Greenwood’s band. Since then, Mote has become an in-demand concert and studio musician playing, touring and recording with some of Country and Gospel music’s biggest artists, including Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood and Alan Jackson, among others. Moreover, Mote has also been a long-running guest on numerous Gaither Homecoming tours. Throughout his career, Mote has garnered three Academy of Country Music Awards, multiple Music Row Magazine Instrumentalist of the Year Awards, numerous Dove Award nominations and two GRAMMY® nominations. For more information, go to www.gordonmote.com.

About New Haven Records:

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.

About Godsey Media:

Godsey Media Management is a Nashville-based entertainment company founded by industry executive Scott Godsey. Originally focusing on content creation and using visuals to increase revenue and build awareness for its own Godsey and Associates artists, the company now offers full-service content creation, marketing, distribution, and management services through all digital platforms and social media utilizing their full-service recording studio, video studio, and photography studio. For more information, go to www.godseyandassociates.com

