ALABAMA HOMECOMING 2018

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 19, 2018 – 9:16 am -

JAF PROMOTIONS PRESENTS the “ALABAMA HOMECOMING” gospel concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:00PM at the Liberty Hill Church, off Hwy 431, in Heflin, AL. Host artist and Singing News Top New Artist of the year, Josh & Ashley Franks have included special guest, 11TH HOUR, southern gospel’s rising trio, and Heflin’s own, Hope’s Journey. Concessions will be served at 5:30pm. The concert is free admission, however a love offering will be received. For more information visit www.joshandashleyfranks.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related