“All Roads Lead to Creekside Tour” Makes First Stop in Laurel, Mississippi

What do Eagle’s Wings, Hope’s Journey, and The Bibletones have in common? Here’s the answer, They will be performing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, 2019!

Armstrong Promotions and SGN Scoops Magazine present “All Roads Lead To Creekside” First Stop in Laurel, Mississippi.

The event will take place on August 17th at Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel, Mississippi. Southeastern Baptist College is located at 4229 MS-15 Laurel, Mississippi. The doors will open at 5:00 pm. A $10 donation will be taken at the door. These concerts will help to give information about Creekside to more people around the globe and also showcase some of the best talent that will be featured at Creekside.

Vonda Armstrong states, ” Don’t miss our friends Eagle’s Wings if you like Bluegrass Music. They are one of the best out there today. I had the priveledge of promoting their first number one song, “King Jesus”, last year! We are fortunate to have them coming to our hometown!”

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a convention like no other. The folks pictured above are the core of making this event possible.

They came, they participated, and they got the t-shirt to prove it!

Join us on August 17th in Laurel, Mississippi ! It’s gonna be a great night. If you haven’t booked your room for Creekside or need information or VIP tickets, you can do it at this concert.

Rob Patz, SGN Scoops Magazine will be our emcee for the evening.

MORE ABOUT CREEKSIDE:

Creekside 2019 will present daily musical showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer, keynote speakers, and a large exhibit hall for fellowship and interaction with artists. Special events include the Life Achievement Honors, 2019 Diamond Awards, Creekside Choir, and main event artists.

For more information on all of these events as well as hotel accommodations, and VIP tickets, please contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops or 360-933-0741. Be sure to follow Creekside on Facebook HERE for all the latest news and update

